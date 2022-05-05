Amazon Announces It Will Pay for Employees to Travel for Abortions After SCOTUS Opinion Leak

Amazon.com, Inc., the second-largest private employer in the country, announced Monday it will pay U.S. employees up to $4,000 in travel expenses for non-life-threatening treatments and procedures, including abortions.

According to Reuters, Amazon is not alone in its pro-abortion offering. Other companies offering similar reimbursements include Yelp, Inc., and Citigroup, Inc. The corporate actions are in response to Republican-led states whose lawmakers have approved so-called “trigger laws” that will ban abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the precedent established by Amazon.com, Inc., the second-largest private employer in the country, announced Monday it will pay U.S. employees up to $4,000 in travel expenses for non-life-threatening treatments and procedures, including abortions. Roe v. Wade granted nationwide legal cover to abortion in 1973.

The high court looks poised to do exactly that, according to a leaked opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which centers on a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. Should the leaked document become official, abortion would move from a federal issue to a states’ rights matter.

Amazon’s newly announced benefit — effective to Jan. 1 retroactively — applies if an operation is more than 100 miles away from the employee’s residence and a virtual visit is not an option. It is worth noting the Amazon benefit is not explicitly for abortion. The offering also applies to non-life-threatening care like cardiology treatments or substance-abuse disorder therapies.

Relatedly, Amazon offers employees up to $10,000 in annual travel reimbursements for life-threatening issues.

Terry Schilling, executive director of the American Principles Project, told The Daily Wire it is “no surprise” Amazon is “assisting in efforts to circumvent pro-life laws.”

“After all, they have been doing the woke left’s bidding for years — from banning conservative books on their platform to partnering with the notoriously partisan Southern Poverty Law Center to block donations to right-leaning groups, among other activities,” Schilling said.

He went on to say Amazon is “subsidizing the abortion industry, even as they falsely categorize it as a ‘non-life threatening’ procedure.”

As for Yelp, the company’s chief diversity officer, Miriam Warren, said, “The ability to control your reproductive health, and whether or when you want to extend your family, is absolutely fundamental to being able to be successful in the workplace.”

Citigroup, for its part, revised its policies in March, stating it would pay for employees to get abortions. The bank said in a filing its action was “in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S.,” adding, “Beginning in 2022, we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources.”

