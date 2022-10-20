‘Gender-Affirming’ Mastectomies in Children Spike 389% From 2016 to 2019

The latest wave of the sexual revolution is undeniably targeting children.

New research published in JAMA Pediatrics chronicles a mind-bending spike in the number of adolescents who underwent “gender-affirming” chest reconstruction surgeries — double mastectomies — in just a few years.

In 2016, roughly 100 children went under the knife for the procedures. Just a handful of years later, in 2019, that number soared to 489 — a 389% increase.

The findings were based on statistics gathered by the Nationwide Ambulatory Surgery Sample, which found 1,130 chest reconstruction surgeries were performed on children from 2016 to 2019. More than 98% of those procedures were masculinizing, meaning they were performed on females who had their breasts removed. Only 1.4% were feminizing mammaplasties, augmenting but not removing breast tissue.

Of the children who underwent these “gender-affirming” surgeries, nearly 20% were also placed on hormone therapy, presumably to address their gender dysphoric diagnoses.

The researchers noted genital or “bottom” surgeries are “typically not performed on adolescents,” but conceded chest procedures “may be performed in outpatient and ambulatory surgery settings.”

The publication of these findings comes the same month the Vanderbilt Pediatric Gender Clinic — part of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville — announced it would halt its transgender surgeries on minors, a decision that came on the heels of intense uproar.

Furthermore, these findings come as GOP lawmakers in Michigan are advancing legislation to classify transgender surgeries on minors as first-degree child abuse. A similar law in Arkansas is currently caught up in a court battle.

As for the new research, the data shows the patients who underwent double mastectomies ranged in age from 12 to 17 years old. While the majority were 17, roughly 5.5% were reportedly under 14.

For context, the researchers estimated there are currently around 300,000 adolescents in the U.S. between the ages of 13 and 17 who identify as transgender.

