Revival Spreads to Texas A&M, Indiana Wesleyan and LSU: 'It's Not Religion. It's Just Meeting JESUS'

As the outpouring that began at Asbury University continues to spread, some of the signs may not involve massive worship services in an auditorium. There's still plenty of proof that God is on the move, like outdoor prayer gatherings and baptisms at more colleges, even secular ones that don't have regular chapel times.

Michael Fehlauer, the lead pastor of the New Life Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, posted videos to social media that showed baptisms being performed in a public fountain at Texas A&M Galveston.

Healings are also being reported. One report from Texas A&M in College Station revealed that an A&M student who couldn't previously walk unaided, walked 20 steps after Aggies students prayed over him. One young man shared what he saw in a video posted to Facebook.

Spontaneous worship, repentance, and prayers continue at Texas A&M.

"2nd night! Jesus is JUST GETTING STARTED," Grant Bynum wrote. "This is REAL. Worship, repentance, prayers, no leaders. Physical healing. Baptism. Crowds bigger than last night. It's not religion. It's just meeting JESUS. Jesus! Had to leave a 1 am, but it was still going on! GO TO: Aggie Park 8:30 every night!"

Revival on the Campus of Indiana Wesleyan University

Jim Lo, a professor in the School of Theology and Ministry at Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) in Maron, Indiana, wrote in a Facebook post that "God is doing a work at IWU" as well.

"I've been at IWU since 3am. As I sit in the chapel-auditorium, involved in reflective prayer, the words of Robert Coleman comes to mind. 'Anytime you see a revival, you can be sure it started with prayer'," Lo wrote.

"God is doing a work at IWU. It may not have the proportions of what is happening at Asbury, but students are responding to the touch of the Spirit," he noted.

"At 2am I received a text message from a student, sharing how she has surrendered her all to God and is feeling called to a 'special' type of ministry. Other students have shared how they have asked God to help them live holy lives and have taken the step of repenting," Lo continued.

The IWU professor also listed how this move of the Holy Spirit has affected students.

"Students have confessed about how they have asked God to help them release anger and bitterness. Students are prayer walking the campus, claiming her for God. It's been neat how spontaneous worship in song has taken place in classes," he explained.

"There has been an increased concern for others. Teams of students are praying over dorms, asking God to do a mighty work in the hearts of fellow residents. Tears for family and friends who are not 'saved' have been shed," Lo described. "One of my classes turned into a prayer meeting."

"Why am I up earlier then normal? I have been sensing God working at Indiana Wesleyan University... Something wonderful is happening ...I sense there is even 'more' that He wants to do!" he concluded.

Lo had noted in a previous post on Feb. 14 that "The hearts of some at IWU are being stirred."

'This Fire Is Real!'

There have also been reports of revival at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, and at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Paul Worcester, national collegiate director of the North American Mission Board for the Southern Baptist Convention, tweeted a photo from a gathering on the LSU campus Thursday night.

"Students at LSU gathering tonight to pray and ask God to move on their campus! I have heard of countless other campuses hosting similar events this week. This is not just hype. This {fire} is real. God wants this generation back and they are turning back to Him heart and soul."

A video clip posted to Facebook by the Louisiana Baptist Message shows more than 400 students gathered in the LSU chapel crying out for personal revival.

Videos posted to social media showed an impromptu worship service on the Baylor campus.

Lauren Yates shared a Facebook post from the university Monday night showing students in spontaneous worship and prayer.

Jenn Moore also shared a video from Feb. 19 from Baylor.

The outpouring started in the small town of Wilmore, Kentucky with a population of a little more than 6,000. According to some reports, an estimated 50,000 people showed up last weekend to personally experience the revival.

It all began during a call to confession on Feb. 8, when at least 100 people fell to their knees and bowed at the altar in the Asbury chapel, according to The Asbury Collegian.