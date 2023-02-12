'The Devil Has No Stories': Kevin and Sam Sorbo on the End Times, Jesus' Second Coming

Kevin and Sam Sorbo, stars of the new end-times film, “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” believe movies about eschatology help bring important biblical storylines to life.

“We change the world through storytelling,” Sam Sorbo told CBN’s Faithwire. “Jesus was a storyteller and the Christian story is the story. In fact, the the devil has no stories.”

She continued, “So, it’s important to continue to infuse the culture with storytelling, especially Christian storytelling.”

Kevin Sorbo, who also directed the new “Left Behind” film, acknowledged people have a variety of perspectives on the rapture — the belief Jesus will take Christians up into the skies before the terrors of the end times kick into high gear — and other end-times themes.

“People are going to have their own points of view; this is one point of view,” he said. “One thing we can all agree on: If you’re a Christian, you believe that Jesus is coming back.”

Sam Sorbo mirrored these sentiments, noting she believes telling stories like “Left Behind” on the big screen offers important perspective, regardless of the theological school of thought viewers hold.

“There are people out there who have different views of the rapture, the tribulation … their eschatology differs, and I understand that,” she said. “And yet, I still think it’s important to tell these stories at least to open the book for some people who just have never even been exposed to it.”

Sam Sorbo also praised the “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” script for tying “so closely into what’s happening in the world today.” She’s especially excited to see the film’s run extended beyond the initial Fathom one-weekend opening (find out more and get tickets here).

CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture” also recently spoke with Paul LaLonde, writer and producer of “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” to understand more about the intentions behind the movie.

“The vast majority of people still don’t know anything about … prophecy, and that includes the church,” LaLonde said. “People have, as the Bible prophesied they would, turned away from prophecy.”

Despite being a fictionalized story, he said, “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” is based on real biblical theology and what could unfold during the end of days — a topic LaLonde is passionate about exploring.

“The reality is: we do not have the option of just not worrying about it. We are told that prophecy is important,” he said. “Between a third and a half of the Bible is prophecy.”

The Sorbos, who married in 1998 and have three children, met on set while both actors were working on TV hit “Hercules,” which ran from 1995 until 1999. The couple have frequently worked together over the years, producing and starring in the film “Let There Be Light,” among other projects.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” is their latest project together, though Kevin Sorbo teased collaborations on other films in the near future.

