'He's a Hero': Good Samaritan Hears Screams and Stops His Car to Courageously Rescue Three Children Trapped in Burning Home

A mother and her three children were saved Tuesday by a good Samaritan driving by their home when he noticed the family’s house was on fire and the woman was outside screaming for help.

That unnamed man, who reportedly works for the family’s business and is the victims’ cousin, jumped out of his vehicle and bolted inside the home to rescue the children.

Family members are grateful for the individual’s courageous acts, as he smashed windows and put himself at risk to get the kids out of the inferno.

“You know how lucky they are?” Ednen Gobah, cousin of the homeowner, told WDIV-TV. “And when he come in this way, he see the lady. She call for help and he stop and helped her.”

That man pulled the children — ages 2, 3, and 9 — to safety. All three kids experienced smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital but are expected to be OK.

“Yeah, he’s a hero,” Gobah told WJBK-TV.

The condition of the 31-year-old mother, who was also taken to the hospital, is not currently public, though she, too, is expected to recover.

Authorities are investigating how the fire started but have not yet made any determinations.

“They are not sure what happened,” Gobah said.

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said he’s grateful for how the situation ended.

“It takes a village and everybody to be safe in the City of Detroit, so we commend that person,” he told WJBK-TV. “You can see there was fire on the first floor as well as the second floor — the middle of the house as well as the rear of the house, so it could have been a lot worse. We’re just thankful right now.”

Pray for the family as they continue to recover from the unthinkable.