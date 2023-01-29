'Judgment Is Coming': Franklin Graham Warns of Enemy's Attempts to 'Destroy Life,' Speaks on Revelation and Hope

Evangelist Franklin Graham delivered powerful remarks before Friday’s 50th annual March For Life event, warning “judgment is coming” and urging Christians to “lift up” Jesus’ name to reach a lost world.

Graham, who heads the Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told CBN’s Faithwire he’s read Scripture and knows where culture is headed.

“I know where we’re going,” he said. “I’ve read Revelation. I know what’s getting ready to happen to this world. Judgment is coming.”

Graham continued, “God is going to judge this earth with the rejection of His Son, and there’s gonna be a great price to pay.”

Thus, the evangelist spoke about the importance of bringing God’s hope to a weary world, imploring believers to encourage repentance and a quest for personal forgiveness.

“This is the time for people to repent and turn from their sins and believe on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Graham said. “Jesus said, ‘I’m the way, the truth [and the] life. No man comes to the Father, but by me.’ There’s not multiple ways to God, only one.”

Graham encouraged people to “make Christ known” and lift up His name, helping those who don’t know Jesus discover His profound love for them.

“Without Christ, we have no hope,” he said.

Further expounding on Revelation, Graham said there will be a great revival at the end of time, with millions coming to know Christ during a time of tribulation. Regardless of future eschatological events, though, the evangelist stressed the task to focus on today.

“Our task is to take the gospel to the ends of the earth and make disciples of all nations and baptize them in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” Graham said.

As for the March For Life and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide, Graham said he was “thankful” for the justices’ Dobbs ruling. That said, he admitted he initially wasn’t sure it would happen.

Now that abortion has been returned to the states, Graham said Christians cannot relent or step back.

“The victory is not declared,” he said. “There was a battle here in Washington, and … it took over 50 years to do it. But now it’s moved on to the states, and that’s where the battles are going to be for the next number of years.”

Graham continued, “And it’s gonna take time, but I think we just need to stand our ground. We don’t back up; we don’t retreat. We cannot get relaxed thinking we have won.”

He warned about the evil forces he believes are trying to thwart attempts to defend life.

“We have an enemy out there, the devil, who wants to destroy life,” Graham said. “And he’ll do everything he can to destroy life.”