'Overwhelming': Kirk Cameron Reveals Packed-Out Library for Christian Story Hour

Close to 1,000 people packed out a library in Southern California as Kirk Cameron hosted his latest faith-based story hour, the “Growing Pains” actor recently revealed.

Cameron, 52, read his new book, “As You Grow,” during an event at the Placentia Library, about 30 miles outside Los Angeles. The celebrity’s publisher told the Washington Examiner about 1,000 children and parents showed up for the reading on Saturday.

“All the forces of darkness are no match for moms and dads who are committed to God, and to their family, and to teaching their children,” Cameron told the crowd gathered over the weekend.

The success of the Christian actor’s story hours comes after public libraries across the U.S. reportedly declined or ignored his numerous requests to host faith-based story hours designed to counteract the drag queen story hour events cropping up around the country.

As CBN’s Faithwire reported, two libraries — one in Indianapolis and the other in Scarsdale, New York — ultimately caved, allowing Cameron to host story hours on Dec. 29 and 30, respectively.

Cameron said the libraries at which he has read his book have refused to publicly advertise the story hour events. Instead, he has been renting the space and promoting it himself, calling the response from local communities “overwhelming.”

Brave Books, the publishing house behind the celebrity’s newest book, shared footage from the story hour at Placentia Library.

“Nobody can stand in the way of God fearing, loving father and mothers!” the publisher tweeted. “Despite the downpour of rain, these brave patriots came out to support Kirk Cameron’s live book reading.”

During an interview with CBN’s Faithwire, Cameron said it’s important for Christians to stand up against the leftist embrace of drag queen story hours by offering God-centered alternatives.

“We need to get back to the Word of God,” he said.

