'Since Asbury, the Hunger Has Grown Even More': Louisiana Revival Heads Into 19th Week

What started as a four-day revival event at a local church last year has blossomed into a 19th week of revival in the Hammond, Louisiana area, and it shows no signs of stopping.

Sources tell CBN News, it started on Oct. 16 at the Old Zion Baptist Church located northwest of Hammond on Highway 442.

On the first night of the revival, there were only about 125 people in attendance. But 34 people gave their hearts to Jesus Christ. By the fourth night, the gymnasium was packed.

Then evangelist David R. Harrison of Voice of Hope Ministries set up his 2,500-seat tent in Hammond in order to help accommodate the large crowd.

Brian Lester, Harrison's assistant, told CBN News in an email there are signs of the revival continuing.

"It's only gaining momentum," he said.

Lester reported that over the last 19 weeks, more than 1,300 have been saved and countless other lives have been changed. He also credits the Asbury Awakening for making even more people want to experience a local revival.

"Since Asbury, the hunger has grown even more in this area to see revival. We've never seen anything like it," he told CBN News. "We believe what happened at Asbury and is happening in LA needs to spread over the entire nation."

As CBN News reported, the Asbury revival started with a small spark of Spirit-led worship, prayer, and repentance in the Asbury University chapel on Feb. 8. Over the course of two weeks it quickly grew as thousands of Christians traveled from all over the country to participate. The outpouring has since touched the hearts and minds of young people on both Christian and secular university campuses, churches, and youth events.

While the Asbury revival was ended by the school, the Hammond, Louisiana revival is still ongoing with an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people attending so far.

As the revival continues, prayer services are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Full worship services are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays under the blue tent. These services are also live-streamed on Facebook.

For more information, directions, and hotel information, you can also call (304) 923-0475.

