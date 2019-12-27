Roaring Twenties Fast: Calling 1 Million Young People to Fast and Pray in 2020

COMMENTARY



KANSAS CITY, MO – Today, prominent Christian leaders and ministries throughout the United States are urging and supporting a call for one million people, especially young people to fast and pray at the beginning of the new decade and throughout 2020 – The Roaring Twenties.



In 1995, Bill Bright, founder of Campus Crusade for Christ, issued a call for fasting in hope of spiritual revival. Bright stated, ''Prayer has great power, but fasting with prayer has infinitely more power.''

In 1995 and in the years to follow, prominent leaders like Dr. Ronnie Floyd, Jerry Falwell, Jentezen Franklin, Dr. Steve Gaines, Lou Engle, John Piper, and many others joined Bright in fasting for revival.



Twenty-five years later there is a new generation stepping into a new decade as spiritual giants of the faith have gone on to heaven: Billy Graham, Reinhard Bonnke, and many others. There is great hope and expectancy for another great spiritual awakening in America and the nations during a time of so much division, pain, and global uncertainty. A new generation is hungry for God to move in great power and is embracing the call to fasting and prayer as a primary tool to advance the Gospel.



Jentezen Franklin, a leading voice in the fasting movement and best-selling author, states, "While fasting is a private discipline that yields many personal benefits, the promises of fasting can also impact your community and your nation. In the Bible, there are cases in particular where fasting literally changed history!" Pastor Franklin's church, Free Chapel, has fasted 21 days at the beginning of January every year and has seen God do great things as a result.



The call for one million young people to fast and pray is historic but must not be about any one church, leader, organization or denomination but rather a collective of believers young and old who sense that God is about to do something historic in the roaring twenties. Actually, many are fasting already. My friends Matt Brown, Yale Kim and I want to see those stories shared and see a new generation marked by the same hunger and passion of great spiritual leaders of the past.

For more information, go to RoaringTwentiesFast.com.

