Bible Answer Man Hank Hanegraaff: 'The Lord Supernaturally Saved Me From Dying'

Hank Hanegraaff, the "Bible Answer Man," has announced on social media how "the Lord supernaturally saved me from dying."

In an 11-minute video posted to YouTube on July 17, Hanegraaff, 69, the host of the nationally syndicated Bible Answer Man radio show, recounts his 40-day hospital stay where he was undergoing treatment for mantle cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, by using allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

"Again, I don't want to be presumptive; only the Lord knows our days ... But the doctors that I've talked to are very, very optimistic about the success of the stem cell transplant."

Hanegraaff said his brush with death in the ICU "makes you look at life completely differently." He said Psalm 118:17, "I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD," has been replaying in his mind.

The president and chairman of the Christian Research Institute also said day by day he feels stronger and also encouraged.

"To see the finger of God, visible yet invisible, is a wondrous thing," Hanegraaff said. "I know that every experience that we have is precious to the Lord. The suffering that we go through is being used by the Lord for our salvation."

He thanked all of his supporters and fans for their prayers.

"I am so incredibly blessed to have so many wonderful people praying for me all over the world," he said. "No doubt it was the prayers of God's people that showed the invisible, yet visible, hand of God in prolonging my life and giving me a new lease on life."

As CBN News reported, the "Bible Answer Man" was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer in 2017 and asked his supporters for prayers.

Last November, Hanegraaff announced his cancer was in remission, in which he credited "God's grace" and "a clinical trial."

"It has been an extraordinary journey," he added.

Hanegraaff is the president and chairman of the board of the North Carolina–based Christian Research Institute. He is also the host of the nationally syndicated Bible Answer Man radio broadcast, which is heard daily across the United States and Canada—and around the world via the Internet, along with his videos and his latest podcasts at equip.org.

Watch Hanegraaff's update on his health below: