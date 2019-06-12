Christians Flee as Islamic Terrorists Murder at Least 19 in Africa's Burkina Faso

At least 19 Christians were killed in an attack June 9 on the village of Arbinda in Africa's northern Burkina Faso, the AFP reports.

According to Barnabus Fund sources, the number of those killed may be as high as 29 as 10 more people were murdered in the nearby Namentenga province the next day.

"There is no Christian anymore in this town (Arbinda)," said a Barnabas Fund source. He added that 19 people were killed and that the entire population of Christians had fled for their safety.

"It's proven that they were looking for Christians," the source continued. "Families who hide Christians are killed. Arbinda had now lost in total of no less than 100 people within six months."

"Several dozen armed men carried out an attack on the district of Arbinda, shooting several people dead," an official told the AFP.

Local Barnabus Fund sources revealed 82 pastors and 1,145 Christians from 151 households, were fleeing from different locations in the northern part of the country.

The attacks began in April in the town of Silgadji, when Islamic militants held a pastor, his son, and four of the pastor's congregation at gunpoint. They demanded the six deny their Christian faith and convert to Islam. When they refused, the entire group was executed.

More than 400 people have been killed in the violence since 2015, according to the AFP.

The government of France, the former colonial ruler of the country, has deployed 4,500 troops in Maili, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad. Their mission codenamed Barkhane is intended to help local forces deal with Islamic jihadists.

Burkina Faso has also joined four other African nations, (Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger) to create an anti-terror force of 5,000 troops also backed by France.