Sweden: Church in Heavily Populated Muslim Area Targeted a Second Time

A church located in a heavily populated Muslim migrant area of Sweden was targeted for a second time by bombers early Friday.

Summit News reports local law enforcement officials were called to the Syrian Orthodox Church St. Afrem in Södertälje after residents alerted them about hearing a loud explosion in the middle of the night.

According to reports, police determined an explosive device had detonated in a building located next to the church.

Police officials said this was the second time the church had been targeted. There was also another incident last fall at the church building. This leads authorities to believe the perpetrators' "motive is against the church."



The city of Sodertalje is located 30 kilometers southwest of Stockholm. It has a large immigrant population which was swelled by the most recent "refugee" wave. More than 50 percent of the population now hail from migrant backgrounds, according to Summit News.



The city has received "the largest percentage of refugees and this, in turn, has caused major problems," according to Radio Sweden.