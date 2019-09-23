MUST SEE PHOTOS 'See You at the Pole': American Students Gathering to Pray Today

This year's "See You at the Pole" prayer rally is taking place today, Wednesday, Sept. 25. It's an event organized and led by students not only in the USA but around the world.

According to the SYATP organization's website, it's just about one thing - prayer. Public school students began gathering to pray at 7:00 am today around their school's flagpole.

The theme for the event is a Bible verse found in the Old Testament - 2 Chronicles 7:14

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

CBN News viewers are already sending in photos from prayer events. Here are some powerful images from the day:



Students pray at a school in Winters, Texas, home of the 'Winters Blizzards' (Photo Credit: Dawn Killough)



Ezra, 6, and schoolmates from Winterpock Elementary School in Chesterfield, VA. (Photo Credit: Layna Comeforo)



Students and staff of the SHABACH! Christian Academy in Glenarden, MD (Photo Credit: Keisha Lewis)



The event is a part of the Global Week of Student Prayer held from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

"See You at the Pole" has grown enormously since it came out of a prayer meeting among teenagers in Texas in 1990. Now it's estimated that each year, one million students from across the globe take part in SYATP on the fourth Wednesday in September.



Other private or home school students will pray in unique ways, places and times all during the week. Students were able to plan their local event using tools found on the SYATP website. They can also go to the app store on their Apple phone and download the Campus Prayer App.

Students, please send the images of your local "See You at the Pole" event to CBN News. We would like to share them on our website and on our newscasts. Just email images to [email protected].