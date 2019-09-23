Students Around the World Will Pray Together: 'See You at the Pole' Event Set for Sept. 25 

This year's 'See You at the Pole' prayer rally is set for Wednesday, Sept. 25. It's an event organized and led by students around the world.

According to the SYATP organization's website, it's just about one thing -- prayer.

Public school students are urged to pray at 7:00 am Wednesday around their school's flagpole.

The theme for the event is a Bible verse found in the Old Testament -- 2 Chronicles 7:14

"if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

The event is a part of the Global Week of Student Prayer held from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

Other private or home school students will pray in unique ways, places and times all during the week.

Students can plan and organize their local event using tools found on the SYATP website. They can also go to the app store on their Apple phone and download the Campus Prayer App.

The event has grown enormously since it came out of a prayer meeting among teenagers in Texas in 1990. Now it's estimated that each year, one million students from across the globe take part in "See You at the Pole" on the fourth Wednesday in September.