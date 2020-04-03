'Jesus Is the Hope of the World': Pastor Rick Warren to Host Global Easter Prayer Event Amid Pandemic

Easter Sunday is the biggest event in Christianity, but this year's celebrations will look very different as churches across the globe close their doors to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Rick Warren, author of The Purpose Driven Life and pastor of Saddleback Church, believes it is important to equip pastors and leaders to reach their communities during these dangerous times.

Pastor Warren and his wife Kay are hosting an online global prayer and worship event on Monday, April 6, to pray with Christian leaders and encourage them to share the gospel at a time when people need it the most.

The Global Easter Pastor Prayer Gathering on April 6 will feature Christian leaders from every continent, including T.D. and Serita Jakes, Nicky & Pippa Gumbel, Tony and Mei Yeo, Carlito and Leila Paes, and Laurent and Chantal Mbanda.

CBN will carry the simulcast on CBN streaming platforms, CBN News YouTube, and the CBN News Channel Monday at 11 a.m. EDT.

"Though the coronavirus has created so much confusion and chaos, it has not changed the pastor's call to shepherd their congregations. And, it represents a new opportunity for pastors to lead in unity and an open door to share the gospel and God's love to the world and their communities that are hurting as never before," Warren told CBN News.

The event will minister to pastors of all Christian denominations as they prepare their communities for Easter. Christian artists including Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, and Brooke Ligertwood will lead church leaders in a time of worship and seeking God's face.

"Together, we'll pray for our churches, our communities, and the world as we unite as the body of Christ to proclaim the hope of the resurrection at Easter," Warren explained.

The event will be translated into 12 different languages and reach church leaders around the globe.

"As a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, for [the] first time in more than 2,000 years of history, the church will not be able to gather together to celebrate Easter. Regardless of these unprecedented circumstances, the message of Easter remains the same: 'Jesus is the hope of the world,'" said Warren.

