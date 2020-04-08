Southern Baptists Hosting Good Friday LIVE Online Prayer Event 

As Southern Baptists like the rest of the country's evangelical Christians adjust to the new normal for daily life in America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie Floyd, president, and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Executive Committee has called for a special time of prayer.
The SBC Good Friday Online Prayer Gathering hosted by Floyd and his wife Jeana will take place at 12:00 pm Central Time on Friday, April 10.
The event will be live-streamed at sbc.net/pray and on the SBC Executive Committee's Facebook page.
The Live event will include times of Scripture reading and focused prayer to address specific needs related to the pandemic, according to Floyd, who is inviting and encouraging all Southern Baptists along with other Christians to participate.
Other Southern Baptist leaders also appearing with the Floyds during Friday's Live online event, including:
- Julio Arriola, executive director of Hispanic relations and mobilization for the SBC Executive Committee
- Marshal Ausberry, SBC first vice president and senior pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Fairfax Station, Va.
- Jacob Boss, affinity leader for European peoples at the International Mission Board
- Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board
- Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board
- Steve Gaines, senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., and former SBC president
- Donna Gaines, pastor's wife and founder and president of ARISE2Read in Memphis, Tenn.
- J.D. Greear, SBC president and lead pastor of The Summit Church in Durham, N.C.
- Jeremiah Lepasana, lead pastor of Bible Church International in Randolph, N.J.
- Marci Parrott, pastor's wife and CEO of Ruby & Root in Huntersville, N.C.
- Ronnie Parrott, lead pastor of Christ Community Church in Huntersville, N.C.
- Heiden Ratner, senior pastor of WALK Church in Las Vegas.