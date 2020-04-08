Southern Baptists Hosting Good Friday LIVE Online Prayer Event 

As Southern Baptists like the rest of the country's evangelical Christians adjust to the new normal for daily life in America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie Floyd, president, and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Executive Committee has called for a special time of prayer.

The SBC Good Friday Online Prayer Gathering hosted by Floyd and his wife Jeana will take place at 12:00 pm Central Time on Friday, April 10.

The event will be live-streamed at sbc.net/pray and on the SBC Executive Committee's Facebook page.

The Live event will include times of Scripture reading and focused prayer to address specific needs related to the pandemic, according to Floyd, who is inviting and encouraging all Southern Baptists along with other Christians to participate.

Other Southern Baptist leaders also appearing with the Floyds during Friday's Live online event, including: