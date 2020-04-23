'The Great Quarantine Revival': 100,000+ Choose Christ During Virtual and Broadcast Services Easter Week

It's being called the Great Quarantine Revival. More than 100,000 people watching virtual and broadcast events in countries across the world during the week of Good Friday responded to the Gospel and professed faith in Jesus Christ, according to Pulse, the Christian ministry that organized the programming.

Nick Hall is the founder of Pulse and said responses to the Gospel came via international call centers, email, website and text messages, and are evidence that God is at work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were literally getting smartphone photos from all over the world – from Nigeria to India and China – of families gathering in their living rooms, around 18-inch cathode-ray TVs, laptops, and HD screens watching our services," Hall said. "The doors to our church buildings may have been closed, but the church has not closed. We are living through a Great Quarantine Revival, and I think God is just getting started."

Susan Harris, Director of Advancement for Pulse, told CBN News that the idea for the outreach was born out of this unique time when people are closed in at home and connected mostly by technology. Hoping to have something special by Easter week, the ministry swung into gear to coordinate a massive network of contacts all around the world to pull together the broadcasts, translators, and follow-up ministries. Harris said they were "amazed" and "blown away at how God orchestrated the events and opened doors" for it all to happen in time.

Viewers responded to two major Pulse events over the Easter week: Leader Check-In and a Good Friday service.

Pulse's Good Friday program featured talks by Hall, renowned Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, best-selling author Max Lucado, NFL Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy, Francis Chan, and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez with worship by Lauren Daigle, Michael W. Smith and singing duo Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes.

The service was broadcast in nearly 100 countries, including Japan, China, Nepal, Thailand, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Ukraine, and Russia, and was translated into 40 different languages.

"We had translators working in closed countries who were risking their lives to bring this message in their language to their people, because that's how precious the gospel is to them," Hall said.

Prior to the Good Friday event, in an effort called Leader Check-In, Pulse also reached out to Christian ministers and pastors around the world to encourage them in their work as the Easter weekend approached.

As a result, Hall said this may have been the most significant Easter in a century.

"The fields have never been riper for harvest as people search for hope and meaning during this global pandemic. It may very well be the greatest opportunity we've had to share the gospel – but we will miss it if we don't care for our pastors and ministers now."

Leader Check-In featured Bible teachers and speakers like Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Priscilla Shirer, Beth Moore, and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae, as well as public officials, US Senators James Lankford and Tim Scott, who joined the conversation to give updates on the government's response to COVID-19.

"I am grateful – not for the pandemic, not for COVID-19 – I am grateful that God will turn things around for the collective good of his children," Rev. Rodriguez said. "He will work these things out: all things work out for the good of those who believe. I am grateful I am alive for such a time as this to experience this fresh awakening."

Harris told CBN News Pulse is planning more Leader Check-In events soon, and hopes to make the Good Friday outreach an annual happening. And considering the amazing harvest from this year's events, she said, just think what can be accomplished for the Lord with more time to plan.