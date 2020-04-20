Zondervan Publishes 'Quran with Christian Commentary' to Help Believers Reach Muslims

Zondervan, a world-leading publisher of Bibles and Christian books, has announced the publication of a study guide of Islam's Quran to help Christians in their efforts to reach and teach Muslims.

The new book titled The Quran with Christian Commentary: A Guide to Understanding the Scripture of Islam written by Gordon D. Nickel is a modern English translation of the Quran, complete with a Christian commentary.

"Nickel provides in-text notes to explain the meaning of various surahs (chapters) and ayat (verses), their interpretive history and significance in Muslim thought, and similarities and differences when compared to biblical passages," according to a statement released by Zondervan, a division of HarperCollins Publishers.

The publisher also says any Christian who wants to learn more about Islam and the Quran will find it to be a rich and informative introduction – including professors and students in courses on Islam, as well as pastors and missionaries who minister among Muslims.

In addition, the book contains articles on several different topics, which include:

Abraham in the Quran by George Bristow

Early Christian Exegesis of the Quran by J. Scott Bridger

Tampering with the Pre-Islamic Scriptures by Gordon Nickel

Salvation in the Quran by Peter Riddell

Fighting and Killing in the Quran by Ayman S. Ibrahim

Creation in the Quran by Jon Hoover

Calling to Islam (da'wa) by Matthew Kuiper

Apocryphal Details in Quranic Stories by Mateen Elass

The Death of Jesus in the Quran by Gordon Nickel

Son of God in the Quran by Gordon Nickel

Jihad in the Quran by David Cook

Moses in the Quran by Gordon Nickel

Manuscripts of the Quran by Daniel A. Brubaker

Women in the Quran by Linda Darwish

The Place of the Scale(s) in the Reckoning by Daniel A. Brubaker

Divine Punishment of Unbelievers in This World by David Marshall

Shi'ite Interpretation of the Quran by Linda Darwish

The Language of Love in the Quran by Gordon Nickel

Allah in the Quran by Mark Anderson

Eschatology in the Quran by David Cook

Nickel is director of the Centre for Islamic Studies at South Asia Institute of Advanced Christian Studies in Bangalore, India. A former instructor at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and the University of British Columbia, he has written several books including A Gentle Answer to the Muslim Accusation of Biblical Falsification.

The book will be released in hardcover format on April 28.