Brazil's President Declares Faith in Jesus at Huge Christian Missions Event: 'Brazil Belongs to God'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has confirmed his faith in Jesus while attending The Send, a huge Christian worship event held in Brazil last weekend.

Bolsonaro was not formally invited to the event but still decided to attend. He addressed the crowd in one of the huge stadiums full of Christians declaring that he "believes in Jesus as his savior and that Brazil belongs to God," ChurchLeaders.com reports.

The Send is a campaign to activate every believer into a lifestyle of Christ-like action. Major ministries have come together for the celebration, praying and believing that the world will turn to Jesus Christ.

The event in Brazil took place at the Brasilia National Stadium on February 8 where more than 140,000 people responded to the powerful presence of God.

One pastor tweeted, "I keep receiving news about the last Saturday: 4,877 decisions, 7,890 youth enrolled and committed to bring revival to their schools, 6,457 enrolled to care for orphans, healings, people receiving the Holy Spirit while watching on YouTube."

Nearly 200 evangelical leaders spoke at the event, including Daniel Kolenda, Christine Caine, Francis Chan and Michael Koulianos.

Koulianos wrote on Instagram, "Jesus loves Brasil! Yesterday, thousands gave their lives to Jesus, received healing, and made the choice to be SENT to the Nations. He is worthy of our YES!"

The energetic audience welcomed Bolsonaro with applause after he came out on stage to speak to the crowd.

Often referred to as the Trump of the Tropics, Bolsonaro has called himself a God-fearing man.

An assassination attempt by a knife-wielding attacker a month before Brazil's election almost cost Bolsonaro his life. He says it is nothing short of a miracle that he's alive today.

"Doctors who attended to me said that for every 100 stabbings of the kind I endured, only one person survives. So, I am a survivor and owe my life to God. It was His will for me to live."

The attack became a turning point in his campaign as the populist candidate went on to win, promising to tackle Brazil's rampant corruption and violence after taking office in 2019.

On his first official day as the country's 38th president, Bolsonaro promised to make Judeo-Christian principles a top priority in his administration.

Bolsonaro's motto is: "Brazil above everything, God above all." He believes it is a powerful statement about the importance of truth in politics.