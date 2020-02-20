Top Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias Asks for Your Prayers for Serious Spinal Surgery

World-renowned Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias has asked for prayers as he undergoes spinal repair surgery on Thursday.

A prolific author, debater and academic, Zacharias runs an international apologetics organization, RZIM, and is widely sought after for his eloquent answers to life's biggest questions.

In a note posted to his Instagram page and on his website, Zacharias, 73, explained about back issues, two prior surgeries and the resulting pain that he has had to endure because of it.

"Dear Friends, Many of you know that I have had serious back issues and struggled after two surgeries. Recently the pain has intensified and I have battled several flare-ups. This Thursday I will undergo emergency spinal repair surgery and will be recovering until the beginning of April," he wrote.

Zacharias then asks for prayers, not only for himself but for his family and his ministry team.

"I seldom talk about personal challenges but am making an exception because I know you will pray for me—and for my family and the @rzimhq team. Thank you for serving our Lord alongside Margie and me. Your prayers mean more than you'll ever know," he wrote.

The apologist then reveals, "It's time to face the pain and the discipline of healing," and uses Ezekiel as an example.

"The wear and tear of travel are literal and figurative. I will keep you posted from time to time. I thank God for great medical expertise and look forward to a speedy recovery and being on the road again," he continued. " But for now it's time to face the pain and the discipline of healing. Ezekiel asks the question, "Can these dead bones live?" The answer is a resounding "Yes" as God breathes new life into them. The Lord has never forsaken me and He is by my side. I am a blessed man. As I recover, I will pray, read, and write.

Zacharias added on his blog that the surgery would take him off the road for close to eight weeks and his doctors were confident of its success. He also promised to post updates on his recovery to his website.