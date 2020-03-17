Samaritan's Purse Rushes Aid as Hard-Hit Italy Sends 10,000 Student Doctors into Coronavirus Fray

Italy is rushing 10,000 student doctors to help hospitals struggling to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 2,100 people there have died from the virus making it the worst-hit country after China. Nearly 28,000 have been infected.

The crisis has overwhelmed the country's hospitals forcing the government to build outdoor facilities to accommodate the growing numbers of sick patients.

In the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit regions, families buried their loved ones Tuesday, as the number of new cases there spiked this week.

The entire country is under quarantine, preventing 60 million Italians from leaving their homes unless it's for food or medical emergencies. All public gatherings are been banned.

Franklin Graham's aid ministry called Samaritan's Purse is rushing aid to Italy.

"This is the work God has called us to and we want to share the love of Christ and the truth that 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.' British missionary C.T. Studd made the statement, 'Some want to live within the sound of church or chapel bell; I want to run a rescue shop within a yard of hell'," Graham posted on Facebook.

The organization tweeted Tuesday: "Our DC-8 is en route to northern Italy with a 68-bed emergency field hospital to care for those infected by #COVID19. Please join us in praying for all who have been affected by the #coronavirus."

Edward Graham, Franklin Graham's youngest son, is also a leader in Samaritan's Purse. He tweeted, "Italy bound, wheels up to serve in Jesus Name on the front lines of COVID-19. Please be praying for our crew and hospital staff that will be helping the Italian people during a time of crisis."