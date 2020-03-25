'He's Going to Take Care of Me': Francis Chan Encourages Christians to Show Love, Joy, Peace During Coronavirus Outbreak

As concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue, evangelist Francis Chan is reminding believers that there's still hope.

In a YouTube video posted last week, Chan explained that we must not forget to be people who show love and concern for others.

"During this time, it's so easy for us to lose what we are suppose to be all about which is to be people who are loving and concerned that hundreds of people every day are dieing and many are headed to an eternity apart from Christ," he said.

Chan encouraged Christians not to lose sight of the love, joy and peace that is still among us.

"My prayer for you guys is don't lose your love. During this time really think, 'God I love You and what do You want me to do out of love for You?' Look at the others around you in love and how you can serve these people," he said. "This is one of the greatest opportunities as a church where people are open to talking about serious things...life and death things."

Chan also emphasized that we cannot lose our joy and to rejoice that our Father is still with us.

"The Bible commands us to rejoice in the Lord always. I know it's a weird time when you can't gather together as a big church and we can find some disappointment but don't stop rejoicing of that fact that right now you can be alone and in the presence of the Almighty God," he said.

Chan said believers should have peace throughout this unique experience and remember there's nothing to fear.

"We are people that are suppose to be fearless, but what do I have to fear? I don't have to fear death and this is the way that Christ wants me to live. I know Him and I don't fear death," he noted. "He's going to take care of me while I'm on this earth and when it's my time to go...it's my time to go."

Chan urged believers to have an attitude of a grace and thank God for allowing us to be with Him during this time.

"This is a time where we thank God and say, 'God, it is so good that I am with You and nothing can separate me from Your love. Despite being on lockdown, we can get closer to the church and God. By yourself, no matter where you are - you can thrive in your walk with God," the evangelist said.

"I believe it's God's grace on us. This is the fruit of the Spirit. Take advantage of this time. This is one of our greatest opportunities for reaching out to a lost world and showing them that we haven't lost our love, joy and peace - even at this moment. The enemy can't take that away from us. We love the Lord Jesus Christ and His church is alive and well," Chan concluded.

