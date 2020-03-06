Wife of Ravi Zacharias Says Apologist is in ‘Severe Pain’ Following Spinal Surgery

The wife of leading apologist and academic, Ravi Zacharias, has said that her husband is experiencing significant pain after undergoing surgery on his spine.

The author went under the knife last month to fix two loose screws and repair a fractured sacrum. Though his recovery was anticipated to take some time, the bounceback has been more difficult than initially expected.

“Ravi is progressing in his healing, but at a much slower pace than he had expected based on his past experience,” wife Margie wrote in an Instagram update.

“His pain continues to be severe, especially during the night, which makes the nights very long and difficult.”

Margie added that doctors were attempting to get the pain under control, but that there was “still a long way to go before he will be able to pick up his itinerary.”

“Thank you again for your love and caring for Ravi and our family,” she wrote. “Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to us.”

Zacharias — the founder of international apologetics ministry “RZIM” — announced the surgery last month with a post on social media.

“Dear Friends, Many of you know that I have had serious back issues and struggled after two surgeries. Recently the pain has intensified and I have battled several flare-ups,” he wrote. “This Thursday I will undergo emergency spinal repair surgery and will be recovering until the beginning of April.”

Zacharias added that he would “seldom talk about personal challenges” but was “making an exception because I know you will pray for me—and for my family and the @rzimhq team.”

Keep Ravi and his family in your prayers as he continues to recover.