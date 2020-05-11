Tim Tebow Fights Back Tears in Instagram Post as He Asks for Prayers for Ravi Zacharias: 'A Hero of the Faith'

In an Instagram post over the weekend, an emotional Tim Tebow fought to retain his composure as he asked for prayers for his friend and mentor, evangelist and Christian apologist, Ravi Zacharias. Zacharias has been battling cancer of the spine.

Calling Zacharias a "hero of the faith," Tebow asked also that "if Ravi has touched your life or inspired you along the way, I would love for you to share your story in the comments. I hope to be able to deliver your comments to Ravi and his team to encourage them in this time."

Former South Carolina governor and US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, also added a message for Zacharias.

"Saying a special prayer for this wonderful friend of faith," Haley wrote. "Praying for strength and peace as he battles cancer. Thank you for the love in your heart and your ability to share it with so many."

Zacharias is a world-renowned apologist for the Christian faith, often standing in debate with atheists and skeptics, and adherents of other religions, as he presented the truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ. But as a 17-year-old teenager, he said he was an atheist, and at one point, was so disillusioned with life that he tried to kill himself by drinking poison. He later read the words found in Chapter 14 in the book of John. Particularly, John 14:19, "Because I live, you also will live," spoke to him and changed his life. He committed his life to Jesus Christ, promising, "I will leave no stone unturned in my pursuit of truth." His ultimate mission was to be as a defender of the faith "to present and defend the truth of Jesus Christ that others may find life in Him."

After more than 30 years of ministry to people from all walks of life, Zacharias has returned home to Atlanta after weeks of treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He was diagnosed with cancer of the sacrum in March.

Zacharias' daughter and CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), Sarah Davis, updated ministry supporters and friends in a letter released last week.

"We have just learned that while the tumor in my dad's sacrum has been responding to the chemotherapy, the area where the cancer metastasized has actually worsened. His oncologist informed us that this cancer is very rare in its aggression and that no options for further treatment remain. Medically speaking, they have done all they are able," she explained.

Davis went on to say the family was now looking forward to being together for whatever time her father had left.

"We know that God has purposed and numbered each of our days, and only He knows how many more Ravi will experience on this earth. One day, likely sooner than later, we will be serving without our beloved founder, though I know his love and legacy will convict and inspire us to service of his Lord even greater than we have seen before," she noted. "While we are full of so many emotions, we are also at peace, resting in the truth that God knows all and sees all and is sovereign and good. I think of the great joy my dad will have and I am comforted."

CBN NEWS WILL CONTINUE TO BRING YOU ANY DEVELOPMENTS

Click Here to Get the Free CBN News App with Special Alerts on Breaking News