Calvary Temple in India Gives 700 Tons of Food and Medicine to Help the Needy During Pandemic

05-13-2020
CBN News
Calvary Temple in Hyderabad, India is providing aid to needy families.
As India's lockdown is set to expire Sunday, the country is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Unemployment has soared to 27 percent, putting pressure on the government to ease up on its restrictions.

During the lockdowns, the Calvary Temple mega-church in Hyderabad donated 700 tons of food and medicine to help the poor and needy, including 30,000 families.

Founder and Pastor Satish Kumar also led his church to serve two and a half million meals and counting.
    
Essential groceries are distributed in carton boxes. Each kit allows a family of four to have three square meals for a month.

