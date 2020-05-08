'God Knows All and Sees All and Is Sovereign and Good': Ravi Zacharias Sent Home with Dire Prognosis

World-renowned Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias has received a dire prognosis after a short battle with an aggressive and rare form of cancer in his spine.

His daughter Sarah Davis, CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), offered a heart-breaking update on his condition – a malignant tumor of the sacrum called sarcoma which was discovered in March.

"Thank you so much for your faithful prayers for my dad and for my family in recent months as he has undergone back surgery and treatment for cancer. Truly, words fail to convey the depths of our gratitude for your many expressions of love," Davis writes.

"We have just learned that while the tumor in my dad's sacrum has been responding to the chemotherapy, the area where the cancer metastasized has actually worsened. His oncologist informed us that this cancer is very rare in its aggression and that no options for further treatment remain. Medically speaking, they have done all they are able," she explains.

The family is now returning to Atlanta after his latest medical visit to Houston. Davis indicates that his medical treatments are at an end, and the family will cherish whatever time they have left with this great leader of the Christian faith.

Zacharias, 73, founded his international apologetics ministry, RZIM, in 1984, and has been widely sought after for decades for his eloquent answers to life's biggest questions. He's been a prolific author, debater, and academic throughout his life.

"We are so grateful to God for His goodness and His love that we have seen evidenced in so many ways. The love and care that you have given to us is one of the most beautiful expressions of God's kindness. We are deeply grateful for the care of the medical teams at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the friendship and love of those who served and cared so faithfully and came alongside in many generous and unexpected ways," Davis writes.

"After many weeks of separation, our family is anxious to spend time together. You are also our family. We love you and are grateful to share these thin places with you. Thank you for what each of you do to faithfully support my dad's work and calling, and to advance the cause of evangelism around the world."

"We know that God has purposed and numbered each of our days, and only He knows how many more Ravi will experience on this earth. One day, likely sooner than later, we will be serving without our beloved founder, though I know his love and legacy will convict and inspire us to service of his Lord even greater than we have seen before. While we are full of so many emotions, we are also at peace, resting in the truth that God knows all and sees all and is sovereign and good. I think of the great joy my dad will have and I am comforted."

She concludes, "Thank you for taking this journey with us, and as always, for your faithful prayers. With much love and on behalf of Ravi, Margie, Naomi, and Nathan – Sarah Davis, CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries."

