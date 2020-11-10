Radical Muslims Pledge $124K Bounty to Kill Pakistani Christian Over Alleged Blasphemy

Islamic extremists issued a bounty for the death of a Pakistani Christian who fled to Thailand following accusations of blasphemy against Islam.

Faraz Pervaiz, a human rights advocate who opposes the persecution of Christians, received death threats after he spoke out against a mob that looted and destroyed nearly 116 homes and two churches in Pakistan's Lahore city in 2013, according to UCA News.



He sought refuge after radical Muslims found videos and comments about Islam that he and his father shared on social media in 2014. As a result, Pakistan's Tahreek-e-Labbaik political party released a bounty of $62,000 in 2015, which was increased to $124,000 in 2016.

And Pakistani government officials filed a blasphemy case against Pervaiz in 2017.

Last year, the father of three secretly moved his family to an area outside Bangkok, Thailand after a video was posted on social media that alluded to his location. The video, created by a Pakistani Muslim refugee, urged "every Muslim in this world" to go to Bangkok and murder Pervaiz.

Posters offering a reward to kill Pervaiz have gone up throughout Karachi in Pakistan. They say that he "challenged both the politics and theology of Islam and criticized the Prophet, Muhammad" when he led protests.

Harsh Islamic law in places like Pakistan calls for death for those accused of blasphemy against Islam.

According to Open Doors USA's 2020 World Watch List, Pakistan ranked fifth in a list of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories