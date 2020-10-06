American Missionaries Shot Dead in Haiti: ‘We are Asking for Prayers’

Pastor Jean Philippe Quetant and his wife Erna Plancher-Quetant were both gunned down in their home while serving as missionaries in Haiti, NBC2 in Fort Myers reports.

The couple was in the process of building a church and orphanage, but a home invasion resulted in their home being ransacked, their belongings stolen, and tragically, both were shot and killed during the invasion.

“It just feels surreal. They could have just taken everything and left them alone, they wouldn’t have done anything,” said their daughter, Tabitha Quetant. “If I could speak to them now, I would just say mom and dad I love you and I thank you so much for the way you raised us.”

The family is still trying to bring the couple home from Haiti, and they’re asking for help.

The couple was originally from Haiti, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family. It reads, in part:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Jean Phillippe-Quetant and Erna Plancher-Quetant, confirmed on September 27, 2020. They leave behind five beautiful young children… Kevin Quetant, Nehemy Quetant, Dan A. Quetant, Tabitha G Quetant, Eleazar Quetant

The beloved couple moved to the United States from Haiti many years ago for a better life. They studied and worked very hard while raising triplets, a son and a daughter. They were the most giving righteous family.

Our father Jean Phillippe was a very well-known Pastor who loved God and his community with all his soul. Jean Phillippe would often wake up nights and pray over their children as they slept. A true protector, loving father. Our mother Erma was a dedicated frontline healthcare worker, working long hours in order to provide for her family. She would come home exhausted but always made sure she had her children ready for church every Sunday and a family dinner prepared every night.

In addition to being loving parents, the couple had a passion for their homeland of Haiti. They sought to “complete their dream” of building a church, orphanage, building a church, and providing new resources to the poverty-stricken nation.

Now, after being tragically murdered, their children are working to get their bodies home to Florida “so the family and children can bury them properly and say their final goodbyes.”

They added that they’re “asking for prayers” during this hard time.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help. You can visit that HERE.

