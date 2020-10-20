Pat Robertson Prophesies Winner of Election Followed by These End Times Events

CBN Founder Pat Robertson believes God has shown him that Donald Trump will win reelection, and that will be followed by a series of historic events that will fulfill End Times prophecy, including a war against Israel. Watch the video below for the entire description.

Robertson also cited the following scriptures in pointing to a Biblical timeline of events that could follow:

Ezekiel 38:14-16:

"Therefore, son of man, prophesy and say to Gog: 'This is what the Sovereign Lord says: in that day, when my people Israel are living in safety, will you not take notice of it?

You will come from your place in the far north, you and many nations with you, all of them riding on horses, a great horde, a mighty army.

You will advance against my people Israel like a cloud that covers the land. In days to come, Gog, I will bring you against my land, so that the nations may know me when I am proved holy through you before their eyes."

Isaiah 2:2-4:

"In the last days the mountain of the Lord's temple will be established as the highest of the mountains;

It will be exalted above the hills, and all nations will stream to it.

Many peoples will come and say, 'Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the temple of the God of Jacob. He will teach us his ways, so that we may walk in his paths.'

The law will go out from Zion, the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples.

They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore."

1 Thessalonians 5:2-3:

"For you know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night.

While people are saying, 'peace and safety,' destruction will come on them suddenly, as labor pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape."

Matthew 24:21-22:

"For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now—and never to be equaled again.

If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened."

Matthew 24:29-31:

"Immediately after the distress of those days 'the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light;

the stars will fall from the sky, and the heavenly bodies will be shaken.'

Then will appear the sign of the Son of Man in heaven. And then all the peoples of the earth will mourn when they see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven, with power and great glory.

And he will send his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other."