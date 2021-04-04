Canadian Pastor James Coates Reveals Powerful Moment When He Was Released from Jail

After spending a month behind bars for holding in-person worship services in violation of government capacity mandates, Canadian Pastor James Coates was released from jail with thunderous applause.

Coates, a pastor at GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta, shared the powerful moment during an interview with Rebel News’ Sheila Gunn Reid.

“Just to kind of show the affection that we had for each other, in the moment I was leaving, I turned around … and I lifted up my hand to wave,” he recalled, “and the doors of the pod began to shake as the men in their cells just banged on their doors as a sign of support, love, [and] affection.”

Coates said he was with the jail chaplain when it happened.

“He’s emailed me since then and shared with me that he’ll never forget that moment,” Coates explained. “It was precious to me as well. That just gives you a little picture of how they thought toward me and treated me.”

Reid asked the pastor if he ever got the opportunity to minister to the inmates inside the jail. In response, Coates said some of the men came to the door of his cell “often.”

“Once I got into [general public], I would have guys often come to my door and want to speak with me and would share difficulties in their life with me, and I would share the Gospel with them,” he said. “We’d be talking through a door to each other, but I would share the Gospel with them. That happened often, where guys would just come to me.”

The preacher went on to explain there was an inmate in the cell next door who asked him to lead a Bible study. When Coates sat down with the man at a table in the common area, where they began reading from the New Testament book of John, he said three or four other men joined them.

Overall, he said, he had “lots of opportunities to share the Gospel.”

Coates was released last Monday, following the Alberta government’s decision to drop its criminal charges against the minister. He is, though, still facing financial charges for violating health orders.

GraceLife is also facing charges for violating COVID mandates, which ordered the church to limit its occupancy to 15% of the church’s total capacity.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Coates has raised more than $45,000.

John Klassen, who set up the fundraiser, described Coates as “a rare and refreshing voice of courage in these [unprecedented] times,” adding, “He has stood on the Word of God faithfully, courageously, and uncompromisingly as a man of God when, all around him, men falter and fail. Pastor James is facing what not too long ago would have been unheard of.”

As for Coates, his opportunities to minister to the inmates confirms a letter he sent to GraceLife in mid-March. In the letter, he wrote, “Pray for my release, but also that I would be given the opportunity and boldness to proclaim the blessed Gospel, making it clear to the hearers.”

You can watch the full interview in the video embedded above.