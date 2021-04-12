'I Was an Ambassador for Satan': How God Used Alice Cooper to Deliver This High Priestess of White Witchcraft

Simone Peer never saw anything wrong with being a white witch. In her mind, it was the 'good side' of the occult.

"I was a 'white witch', and this was 'white witchcraft' that was divine and heavenly," Simone says.

Simone grew up learning about the occult from her mom, who consulted psychics, and spirits. She recalls, "Horoscopes, numerology, the Ouija Board, seeing ghosts, psychic phenomenon, was normal."

However, what would drive her deep into that world, was the physical and verbal abuse she suffered by a close family member and being molested by a neighbor when she was five years old. She never told anyone.

Simone shares, "I think I also took it on as 'I just must be completely unlovable and worthless.'"

Those feelings would lead a teenage girl into a life of promiscuity, and drug and alcohol use. Even thoughts of suicide would torment Simone throughout high school and into college. While on college break, she met a woman who taught her how to read tarot cards. For Simone, it was the beginning of finding answers and truth.

"My attention would be drawn into different details of the card that would sort of open a door on that invisible side that would tell me those secrets," she says.

Simone immersed herself in new age philosophy and practices. At age 20, she became a self-proclaimed white witch. She was convinced the things she practiced were "good" for people, and especially, herself.

Simone remembers, "I kept believing that if I pursued more and more and more light that I would find the answer to what was wrong with ME and somehow I would get fixed, and it would all just feel better."

She would spend the next 30 years seeking enlightenment and attaining the highest level of 'white witchcraft' – the high priestess. Through Santeria and other forms of spirituality and the occult Simone participated in animal sacrifices.

Simone says, "It was the shedding of blood in which we were able to be cleansed, healed and gain power and rise through levels of initiation."

Adding to the delusion, some taught that one could become like Jesus – but they only considered him to be a teacher who had attained the ultimate enlightenment -- becoming a god through reincarnation and obtaining more 'light.'

Simone shares, "Eventually when I keep coming back I would have that much light. And then when you became completely light, you became the light that came back and fed the other souls working their way up the reincarnation getting reborn ladder."

Still, no matter how high she climbed or 'enlightened' she became, there was an emptiness she couldn't shake.

Simone remembers, "There were so many things about the spiritual path that I loved and that made me feel happy, however, my life was a contradiction. I also was in just the deepest, darkest pit. This is the beautiful deception."

In 2017, desperately seeking truth and peace, Simone stumbled across a video of famed, heavy metal musician Alice Cooper. He was talking about how the one, true, Jesus Christ freed him from alcoholism and gave him a new life.

Simone shares, "I realized that I was an ambassador for Satan. I didn't even know what it meant to have Jesus. I didn't understand it at all, I just knew that my heart cracked open, I knew that He was there, and I knew I was a 'Yes.' When I went through that salvation prayer and there were points of repentance, what really stood out to me was the thinking that I was God, the thinking that my spells were not manipulations of other people and other things. And I just said it out loud and raised my hand to God and I pleaded and repented and prayed over myself."

Within weeks, Simone had thrown away everything she had associated with the occult. She also started attending church, where she went through the process of being delivered from demonic strongholds.

Simone recalls, "I have no idea how many demons I was delivered from. I noticed in my heart and spirit I felt free."

Today, Simone is a certified life coach who lets everyone know that Jesus is the true light of the world and everything you are seeking can be found in him.

Simone says, "For those who walked the same path that I did, Jesus is the answer that you are looking for. He truly is."

