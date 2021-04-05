WATCH: Pastor Chases Cops Out of Canadian Church 'Get Out You Nazis! And Don't Come Back!'

A Polish pastor at a church in Canada went viral after his blunt response to cops showing up at his church on Easter weekend.

“Out!” Pastor Artur Pawlowski of the Cave of Adullam Church in Alberta, Canada could be heard yelling repeatedly at officers who entered the premises of the church.

Video of the interaction was posted on the church’s Facebook page.

“Police came to disrupt Church gathering! Gestapo came again to intimidate the Church parishioners during the Passover Celebration!!! Unbelievable,” pastor Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski became emotional, saying “Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable sick, evil people. Intimidating people in a church during the Passover! You Gestapo, Nazi, communist fascists! Don’t you dare come back here!”

“Can you imagine those psychopaths? Passover. The holiest Christian festival of the year and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable. What is wrong with those sick psychopaths. It’s beyond me. How dare they,” he continued.

“Unbelievable, we’re living in a total takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators,” an incredulous Pawlowski said. “Coming to the church armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover celebration? Well I guess that’s what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be the Pharaohs of today, that’s what they’re doing. Unbelievable. People, if you don’t stand up, wake up, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”

Coates was released in March following the Alberta government’s decision to drop its criminal charges against the minister. He is, though, still facing financial charges for violating health orders.

The video comes just days after Pastor James Coates was released from prison for holding in-person services that exceeded arbitrary restrictions on attendance.