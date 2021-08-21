Franklin Graham Issues Call to Prayer for Afghanistan: We Need 'a Miracle from the Hand of God'

The Rev. Franklin Graham issued a call to prayer Sunday for the people of Afghanistan and Americans trying to flee the country, which has fallen into the control of the Taliban in the wake of the U.S. military exit.

Listen & SUBSCRIBE to Our DAILY Podcast: News and Christian Views:

Reports from journalists on the ground have indicated Americans are struggling to access the Kabul International Airport in order to evacuate the Middle Eastern country. Additionally, residents fearful of a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan are trying to escape the ravaged country.

President Joe Biden has said any American who wants to leave Afghanistan will be able to do so, claiming the evacuation will be complete by Aug. 31. That suggestion, though, doesn’t square with what’s happening in Kabul.

NPR: Are you saying any American can get to the airport, past the security barrier, and to where they need to go? BIDEN: To the best of our knowledge, the Taliban are letting through people with American passports. The guy is literally entrusting American lives TO THE TALIBAN. pic.twitter.com/Of7nmKJCw0 — William Martin (@wsmartin218) August 20, 2021

“Anyone who says that any American can get in here is, you know. Yea, technically it’s possible, but it’s extremely difficult and it’s dangerous.” - @clarissaward on accessing KIA. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 20, 2021

“President Joe Biden is brushing off criticism of his administration’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal because he and his aides believe the political fallout at home will be limited,” Reuters reported on Friday. https://t.co/qHoVKRraIB — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 20, 2021

Given the Taliban’s history of violence — particularly against women and girls — Graham, who serves as president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, is calling for a day of prayer Sunday for those impacted by the devastation.

“There is no hope for these people to get out safely — apart from a miracle from the hand of God — and that’s what we need to pray for,” he said in a press release issued Friday afternoon, noting Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with groups in Afghanistan to get people out of the country.

Graham’s youngest son, Edward, who served in six combat deployments with special operations forces in Afghanistan, said it “hurts” to see what’s currently unfolding in the country.

“I spent years there and lost many friends,” he added. “There are many Afghan people that I love. This is a manmade disaster and there isn’t a person or an organization that can fix this. Only God can deliver us from this crisis.”

Watch my conversation with @ErickStakelbeck from tonight’s @TBN Special Report on Haiti and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/cqIir5FCsF — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 20, 2021

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***