'Killing Our People Has Become Routine': Jihadists Kill Nigerian Pastor, Burn Woman's Home After Murdering Son

A Nigerian woman, whose husband was killed by Fulani herdsmen two years ago, is now mourning the loss of her son by the same group of attackers.

The day after Celina Ishaku buried her beloved son, extremists set her home on fire. The attack took place on July 28 in the Plateau State's Miango District. They even shot at mourners attending the boy's funeral, according to International Christian Concern.

"Fulani (militants) killed my husband two years ago and burned down my house," Ishaku told ICC. "My farm was destroyed three days ago, now my son is killed, and my house burned down again."

Mr. Chinge Dodo, president of the Irigwe Youth Movement, explained that villagers are constantly living in fear of being attacked which is causing more terror and tension within the area.

"As a people, we are continuously under attack and nobody seems to be hearing our cry for help," he declared. "It appears that killing our people has become a routine."

Morning Star News reports that Rev. Danlami Yakwoi of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) was killed Thursday by Fulani herdsmen. He was kidnapped on July 12 and died two weeks later after being tortured.

Yakwoi, two of his sons, and a nephew were abducted from the Tawari area. Musa Shekwol, secretary for ECWA, confirmed that Yakwoi's family paid a ransom.

"One of his children who was kidnapped along with him was released on Sunday, July 25, and he informed us that his father died a day before his release by the herdsmen," Shekwolo told Morning Star News.

CBN News previously reported on the staggering number of deaths this year by Nigeria's Islamic jihadists which include groups like Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen.

Nearly 3,500 Christians have been murdered since January, according to a recent report by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety).

And countless children have been abducted and killed by these terror groups in their effort to gain control over the country.

Open Doors Analyst Illia Djadi said Christians are routinely targeted by terrorists because of their beliefs.

"Christians are the primary target because they are not Muslims. The radicals want to turn them into Muslims by force and if they refuse, they will kill them or turn them into sex slaves," Djadi said. "They also attack moderate Muslims who don't share this radical interpretation of Islam."

Meanwhile, the mainstream media in the U.S. remains largely silent as Muslim terrorists' merciless killing of Nigerian Christians continues year after year.

Nigeria is ranked 9th on Open Doors' 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

