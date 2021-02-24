'I Will Not Leave Jesus Christ': Indian Couple Banished From Village for Refusing to Renounce Their Faith

A husband and wife who recently converted to Christianity were bullied then banished from their village in northeast India for refusing to renounce their faith.

International Christian Concern (ICC) reports that Jaga Padiami and his wife converted last December after they met with several Christians who were sharing the Gospel.

Then last month, the couple was called to a meeting with the chief of Kambawada village, Koya Samaj, who ordered them to abandon their newfound faith, but they refused.

After the meeting, village residents began harassing Padiami and his wife, followed by the chief giving them five days to renounce or be banished.

Padiami declared, "Even though you will drive me out of the village, I will not leave Jesus Christ."

Local villagers were enraged by Padiami's comment and ransacked his home. They threw his belongings into the street and locked the couple out of their house, forcing them to leave the village.

Padiami said villagers even threatened to kill the couple if they came back unless they followed through with the renouncement.

They reportedly filed a complaint with the Malkangiri police, but the matter remains unresolved. Padiami and his wife are living in another village outside of Kambawada village.

India ranks 10th on Open Doors' 2020 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult or dangerous to be a Christian.

