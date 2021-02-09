'Taught to Hate God': China's Communist Party Indoctrinating Children by Telling Them Christianity Is an 'Evil Cult'

China's communist regime is reportedly taking more steps to indoctrinate young children to ensure they worship the country's communist ruler Xi Jinping instead of God.

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, under the regime's Regulations on Religious Affairs, schoolchildren have been trained for years to report any family members who espouse Christian views.

Now the Epoch Times reports that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is escalating its efforts to "groom" young people in China to have the "right ideas and thoughts" that are anchored in atheism.

One Christian mother said her child appeared to be acting differently after attending school.

"Before starting school, I told my child about God's creation, and he believed it. But after being taught at school, my child is like a different person. In atheistic China, these pure and innocent children have been taught to hate God."

In one case, a child found a Christian booklet in his home and became anxious because his teacher warned that, "Christianity is a Xie jiao" or "evil cult."

The children are given a textbook called "Morality and Society" which talks more about Xie jiao.

CBN News previously reported that the CCP strives to eliminate the faith community because it's perceived as a threat to Xi's regime. There are more Christians in China than Communist Party members, and this reality doesn't sit well with the party. So religious materials have been classified as contraband.

Xi has ordered that all religions must "Sinicize" to see that they are loyal to the officially atheistic party.

A religious calendar was removed from one Christian household and was replaced with a poster bearing the words, "Be grateful to the Party, obey and follow the Party."

Some of the anti-Christian attacks have been more public. For example, hundreds of crosses were removed from church buildings in just one province over a period of four months.

"As crosses are being removed throughout the country, those who refuse to cooperate will be accused of opposing the Communist Party," said one Christian. "We are pressured to give up our faith, but we will persevere."

And surveillance cameras have even been installed inside churches. Worship services can only be led by government-approved pastors, and church finances are controlled by the government.

China is ranked 17th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

Please continue to pray for the persecuted Christians throughout China.

