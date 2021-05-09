Canadian Police Arrest Pastor for Holding 'Illegal In-Person Gathering' That Defies Public Heath Order

Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested Saturday for allegedly holding a church service that violated new public health orders pertaining to gatherings.

Pawlowski and his brother Dawid were accused of organizing and attending an in-person gathering earlier that day, Calgary Police said in a statement.

"Artur Pawlowski and Dawid Pawlowski have both been arrested and charged with organizing an illegal in-person gathering, including requesting, inciting, or inviting others to attend an illegal public gathering, promoting and attending an illegal public gathering."

Police say they served the Pawlowski's a new court order prior to Saturday's church service but the brothers were detained because they "chose to ignore the requirements."

The arrests come after Alberta Health Services received a directive to stop various gatherings and rallies that defy public health orders across the province.

Pawlowski is a longtime street preacher and the pastor of the Cave of Adullam congregation in Calgary.

He gained international attention when police showed up at his church on Easter weekend checking for compliance with local COVID guidelines.

CBN News has previously reported on several Canadian pastors willing to stand up and fight for their religious freedom.

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church in Edmonton received a similar health order before he was sent to jail for 35 days for not following it.

Coates is currently on trial for not following government COVID-19 health rules.

His church began meeting at another location when police put a fence around it, a barrier that was later torn down by protestors.

And Life Church Muskoka in Ontario had its worship service interrupted by police while trying to fully comply with government COVID-19 restrictions.

The church called the police response "heavy-handed."