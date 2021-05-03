Chinese Government Advances Efforts to Wipe Out Christianity by Removing Bible Apps, Christian WeChat

The Chinese government is taking further steps to remove religious materials from the hands of Christians as the Communist regime strives to eliminate the faith community.

Father Francis Liu from the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness advised that some Christian WeChat accounts, including "Gospel League" and "Life Quarterly" are no longer offered online, International Christian Concern (ICC) reported.

#Christian WeChat public accounts and Bible Apps are disappearing thanks to #China's crackdown on Christianity. https://t.co/P93hJCgX3A — International Christian Concern (@persecutionnews) May 1, 2021

Users receive the following message when they attempt to gain access:

"(We) received report that (this account) violates the 'Internet User Public Account Information Services Management Provisions' and its account has been blocked and suspended."

Additionally, Bible Apps have been eliminated from China's App Store and hard copy versions are no longer able to be purchased online. The only way for Christians in China to download a Bible App is by using a VPN.

A rising number of bookstores affiliated with the state-sanctioned Three-self churches have been selling books that promote the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and President Xi Jinping's beliefs.

China has a long history of persecuting and oppressing religious minorities. Christians have also been targets of violence as well, with church buildings being crushed and destroyed.

The CCP has gone as far as indoctrinating children by telling them that Christianity is a dark religion.

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, under the regime's Regulations on Religious Affairs, schoolchildren have been trained for years to report any family members who espouse Christian views.

And the Chinese government is escalating its efforts to "groom" young people in China to have the "right ideas and thoughts" that are anchored in atheism.

In one case, a child found a Christian booklet in his home and became anxious because his teacher warned that, "Christianity is a Xie jiao" or "evil cult."

The children are given a textbook called "Morality and Society" which talks more about Xie jiao.

President Xi has ordered that all religions must "Sinicize" to see that they are loyal to the officially atheistic party.

China is ranked 17th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

Please continue to pray for the persecuted Christians throughout China.