The Man in the White Robe: The #1 Night That Jesus Appears to Muslims

As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts winding down this week, Muslims are praying and fasting with greater fervor – particularly on the "Night of Destiny" when they seek a spiritual breakthrough.

Millions of Christians around the globe are also interceding on their behalf.

CBN is joining with Uncharted Ministries for a five-night event featuring interviews and prayers with former Muslims who now follow Jesus.

These former Muslims are sharing their stories of discovering Jesus as their savior and praying that others will have the same experience.

Nadine, Afshin, and Yasra talk about growing up Muslim and finding the truth during the week-long outreach called Jesus and Ramadan.

Yasra says, "He's not a mad angry God who created me. He's not that. He created me with so much love."

Tom Doyle of Uncharted Ministries says the Muslim-background believers will take questions and pray not just for Muslims, but for Christians to learn how to share the gospel with them.

"We're going to have Emily from your team in Jerusalem and Josh from our team here in Dallas, asking them questions – how did they find Christ, in Iran, in Baghdad and Iraq, and sharing their stories. And then they're going to give a call to action to believers in the West on how to reach out to Muslims," Doyle says.

Why is it important to do this during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan?

Doyle says, "The last week is the most special week because it's the night Muslims call the 'Night of Destiny' – the night of power where they just cry out to God."

"That is the number one night of the year that Jesus appears to Muslims in dreams," he explains. "They're searching for God, and Jesus accommodates that request – but they're shocked and they're surprised when a man in a white robe comes to them and tells them that He loves them and He died for them on the cross."

Jesus and Ramadan airs May 8-13th on CBN social media platforms and Uncharted Ministries platforms.