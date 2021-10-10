Christians Attacked During Church Service by Mob of 200 Radical Hindu Nationalists in India

A mob of 200 radical Hindu nationalists attacked congregants at a church in India's Uttarakhand state last week. Christian leaders are now demanding that authorities take "strict action" against the attackers.

Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN) reports that the mob barged into the church on Oct. 3 while worshippers in Roorkee Town were gathering for Sunday morning service.

Christian leaders in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand demand action against Hindu nationalists for attacking a church and thrashing the faithful alleging religious conversion activities. Report by @minjbijay#ChristianPersecution #India #Hindu #BJP https://t.co/j4yF8W9kx2 — UCA News (@UCANews) October 10, 2021

After making their way in, the radicals started beating church members and vandalized church properties. At least three Christian women were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The attackers were identified as members of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. They claim their actions were appropriate and accused the church of engaging in illegal conversion activities.

"We demand strict action against them and police protection for us," Prio Sadhana Lanse, a leader in the church, told UCAN.

Police filed a case against members of the mob, but no arrests have been made.

"The church that was attacked has been active for the past 30-40 years," Reverend Titoo Peter of the Methodist Church told UCAN.

He said Christians in Roorkee have gotten along with people of other faiths and this is the first time that the church has been attacked.

"It is the handiwork of some bad elements who do not want peace and harmony in the area. We condemn the act," he added.

Radical nationalists will make false allegations against Christians and accuse them of forcing individuals to convert to Christianity as a means to justify harassment and assault against people of faith.

CBN News previously reported that Hindu radicals ambushed four Christian women in August while they gathered for prayer together in the Sarurpur village of India.

The wounds ranged from a leg fracture to a serious head injury.

In July, Pastor Balwinder "Bagicha" Bhatti was found dead near a street in Ferozpur (Punjab). The Protestant pastor was ambushed, beaten, and fatally wounded in the back of the head with a sharp weapon.

And in June, Hindu radicals raided an educational facility that belongs to the Grace Assembly of God Church in Faridabad. The attackers took over the property and placed a statue of a Hindu deity inside.

