Former Muslim Converts to Christianity, Explains What Led Her to 'Fall Head Over Heels in Love With the Lord'

One woman recently shared her story about converting from Islam to Christianity and the overwhelming peace she felt for the first time after praying to Jesus.

During an episode of the podcast, Soul of the Wild with Tommy and Josh Doyle, Aisha explained that she was born in Jordan and lived there until she was 14-years-old.

She had a lot of questions about Islam and salvation, but her conservative, Muslim family members only encouraged her to talk about Allah and no one else.

"It felt like you would wake up every day and I had to do this to earn Allah's love and I had to do that to earn Allah's love and that didn't sit well with me. It felt like you were doing things out of compulsion and not doing it from your heart," Aisha said. "I would ask my grandma questions, my aunt, my dad and they would always say 'no one knows but Allah.'"

From a young age, Aisha said she was curious about Jesus.

"I felt there was more to who Jesus was than what I was being taught," she added.

Aisha attended Catholic school and took Islamic classes twice a week but felt like the details about her religion were hidden from her.

"It just felt like we couldn't ask," she noted. "This is what you're being taught. This is what you were presented at a very young age and this is your life. We couldn't ask a lot of questions about Islam growing up."

Her parents separated in 2000, and Aisha moved to America with her mother and three siblings.

"It was incredibly difficult. It was a hard transition. We moved from Jordan to Minnesota. Culturally, I was used to Jordan so it was very, very challenging.

By the age of 17, Aisha was "lost" and felt the need to pursue Jesus.

"It was a very dark time in my life. I was contemplating not living anymore just because it was very challenging. I was depressed and struggling with a lot of anxiety. One day I was in my room crying out to Allah, 'I don't know if you exist. I've been praying to you for years and I've never sensed or felt you.'"

At that moment, she realized that Jesus could be the answer she'd been searching for.

"Out of nowhere I heard the word 'Jesus' and that stopped me in my tracks," Aisha said. "It just dawned on me and I said what if Jesus is what I've been looking for my entire life? What if He is the void that I've been missing since I was a little girl? I felt like I needed to pray to Jesus in that moment."

She continued, "I just looked to the heavens and said, 'Jesus I don't know who you are but if You are who You say You are then reveal Yourself to me because I can't live like this anymore.' And that was the first time in 18 years of praying that I felt peace when I prayed to Jesus for the first time."

In the days that followed, Aisha met other Christians and started reading the Bible.

"For the first time in my entire life something made sense and that was who Jesus was. I just dove into the Bible and fell head over heels in love with the Lord."

