Kidnapped American Pastor Finally Freed in Haiti, 17 Other Missionaries Still Hostage

An elderly pastor who was kidnapped earlier this month by armed men dressed as Haitian National Police officers has reportedly been released. The 79-year-old pastor's ransom had been paid, but then his captors refused to release him.

Pastor Jean Pierre Ferrer Michel, a founding member of the church Jesus Center, was abducted on Oct. 3 by the 400 Mawozo gang. His release was announced Tuesday in a video posted on Facebook by his daughter.

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that a ransom of $300,000 was paid in exchange for his release and another member of his congregation.

Délex Etienne, a Haitian communications consultant tweeted that an additional $250,000 was paid.

250,000 was paid on Monday evening for the release of Pastor Jean-Pierre Ferrer Michel and Norman Wiwner. An amount that is in addition to the 300,000 USD already delivered previously by their relatives has — Délex Etienn (@Delexetienne) October 26, 2021

CBN News previously reported that Michel's case was not getting very much attention from the international media, only in the local press.



"They don't talk about it like they are talking about the case of the group of 17. But this man is an American citizen, too," a family friend told the Miami Herald on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Christian Aid Ministries group is calling for prayer for the 17 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16 to be brought home safely after the gang leader recently threatened to murder them all.

Members from the 400 Mawozo gang are claiming responsibility for the abduction and want $17 million in ransom for their safe release.

Five children are among the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were taken along with their Haitian driver during a visit to an orphanage.

In addition to asking for prayers for the safe release of their aid workers, Christian Aid Ministries is also urging believers to pray the hearts of the kidnappers would be transformed by the love of Jesus Christ.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***