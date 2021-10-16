Tyndale Celebrates 25th Anniversary of NLT Bible With Global Campaign to Distribute God's Word

ABOVE: Jim Jewell, senior communications director at Tyndale House Publishers, appeared on the Friday edition of CBN Newswatch to discuss Tyndale's initiative to share the Word of God.

In these turbulent times, people are leaning on the Word of God more than ever, and that’s why Tyndale House Publishers is working to launch 125 different types of Bibles in one of the most popular translations this year.

CBN News spoke with Tyndale's Senior Communications Director Jim Jewell about the impact of the Word of God in people's lives and how more people are turning to its eternal truths.

“It’s the source of comfort and it’s the source of direction and it’s the pathway to salvation. So at any time, it’s a great thing, but it’s really important during these times. And we’ve found, interestingly, that people really have been purchasing and using Bibles greater than ever right now. We’ve seen a great uptick,” Jewell said.

He noted that making the Bible accessible to everyone is a founding principle of Tyndale House, and that’s why it’s putting an emphasis on publishing Bibles in the New Living Translation (NLT).

“We’re excited about it right now because it’s the 25th anniversary of the NLT and there have been 50 million copies of New Living Translation Bibles sold during that time. That’s pretty exciting ... that God has been using the New Living to change lives and it’s really happening, right now,” he said.

Jewell said people find the NLT more understandable and that makes a difference.

“When you read it, you get it,” he said. “People can understand it, and when they do that, they can apply it to their lives.”

In addition to the standard text Bibles in different sizes, the publisher is also coming out with a series called the Filament Journaling Collection. It includes a blank page on each “spread” to allow people to take notes in their Bible.

Filament is a Bible App that allows users to bring in resources through their phone or tablets about the page that they’re reading.

“That opens up all kinds of new resources for you and makes even your small Bible, a study Bible and beyond,” Jewell explained.

