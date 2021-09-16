'Iraq Is Really Iran 2.0': Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Warns of Resurgence of ISIS and Iranian Influence in Iraq

Iran and ISIS are on the move in the Middle East.

Both are ready to jump in and fill the void as Biden plans to withdraw U.S. combat troops from Iraq by the end of this year.

On this week's episode of CBN News' The Global Lane, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Juliana Taimoorazy said Christians and other Iraqis are in danger because ISIS is regenerating.

"They have become emboldened because of the fall of Afghanistan," she said. "A lot of people said that ISIS was absolutely defeated in Iraq. But starting in 2019, ISIS actually started again. And within the last three months, they've been really aggressive and reorganizing, setting up checkpoints. Attacking people around the Kirkuk area and other places in Iraq."

"And these attacks, it is really Iran showing its infiltration, its might against the American interests inside Iraq," Taimoorazy continued. "When I speak with my Iranian sources, they say the Iranian government laughs when they say Iraq is not an independent country anymore. Iraq is really Iran 2.0."

