'Life Transformed by Jesus Christ': Thousands Make Professions of Faith During Greg Laurie's 2-Day 'Boise Event'

The Boise Harvest event at the Extra Mile Arena was jam-packed with prayer and worship last weekend as Pastor Greg Laurie spoke about the purest love and hope that is only found in Jesus Christ.

Pastor Laurie with Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, CA called the two-day event "amazing" with 21,500 in attendance and another 144,013 that joined online.

And more than 3,000 people responded when Laurie invited them to commit their lives to Christ.

The long-time pastor reminded attendees and online viewers that the outreach "is not about religion ... this is about having your life transformed by Jesus Christ."

Aubrey, who attended the event with her mother, was among the many who were moved by Pastor Laurie's words.

"Whenever he said, 'are you sure you're going to go to Heaven,' I wasn't sure. I mean, I believe in Jesus, but I didn't know for sure. And it's just kind of been in the back of my mind lately, and he gave me an opportunity and I was like, I should take it. I'm stoked ... I'm really happy," she explained.

Alana came out on the second worship night and called the experience, "a miracle."

"Especially with what's going on around the world, this was so needed," she said. "And I just couldn't believe the amount of people that were here and that came down here to get saved last night and tonight. It's just a miracle."

Popular Christian artists Chris Tomlin, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, and Jordan Feliz, also performed during the event.

For those who missed the Boise Harvest or want to experience it again, it will be available soon for streaming.

Click here for more information on future airings.

