CBN's Special LIVE Prayer Event for Ukraine Happens Today, April 9 at 10 AM

A deadly Russian missile attack that killed dozens of Ukrainians is just the latest example of why the war-torn country needs prayer- and CBN is holding a live prayer event today just for that purpose.

Ukrainians around the world are seeking answers and dealing with the painful aftermath of a Russian missile attack Friday a train station used to evacuate civilian refugees in the eastern part of the country.

At least 52 people died, including five children, and 100 others were wounded in the missile strike in Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian officials say thousands were waiting at the training station fleeing heavy shelling across the Donbas region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is demanding a tough global response.

"All world efforts will be directed to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed," he said.

Prayer is urgently needed for Ukraine, and you can be a part of the effort.

Christian World News anchor Wendy Griffith will be taking part, bringing you the latest on how CBN's humanitarian team is helping victims of the war in Ukraine. Then she will lead participants in prayer.

Register now to join CBN's exclusive LIVE Prayer Event happening Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Important: You must pre-register in order to attend. Do not miss this very special event—LIVE from Poland and Ukraine!