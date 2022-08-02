Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Evangelist Lou Engle Planning Colorado Revival for Oct. 8: 'Now Every State Becomes a Battleground for Life'

08-02-2022
CBN News
6310325894112
CBNNEWSWATCH_080222_YOUTUBE_HD1080_730.966_1045
LouEngle
Lou Engle. (Screenshot credit: The Prayer Link/CBN News)
6310325894112

For the past 22 years, evangelist Lou Engle has been an international voice, calling people to prayer and fasting, to see America turn back to God.  
  
Engle, 69, is the co-founder of The Call which has seen hundreds of thousands of people gather to pray in dozens of cities over the last two decades.


 
He's also the founder of the pro-life ministry Bound4 Life, which has led numerous prayer events outside the U.S. Supreme Court building to pray that God would end abortion and bring revival to America. 
     
Engle said it's time now to take the battle over abortion to the states. He appeared on CBN's The Prayer Link this week to talk more about the pro-life rally in Colorado he's planning for Oct. 8. 

You can catch The Prayer Link at 6:30 pm Eastern tonight on the CBN News Channel.  

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Have you have had an abortion, are contemplating ending your pregnancy, or would like pregnancy-related resources, please click here.

Abortion

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories