Evangelist Lou Engle Planning Colorado Revival for Oct. 8: 'Now Every State Becomes a Battleground for Life'

For the past 22 years, evangelist Lou Engle has been an international voice, calling people to prayer and fasting, to see America turn back to God.



Engle, 69, is the co-founder of The Call which has seen hundreds of thousands of people gather to pray in dozens of cities over the last two decades.





He's also the founder of the pro-life ministry Bound4 Life, which has led numerous prayer events outside the U.S. Supreme Court building to pray that God would end abortion and bring revival to America.



Engle said it's time now to take the battle over abortion to the states. He appeared on CBN's The Prayer Link this week to talk more about the pro-life rally in Colorado he's planning for Oct. 8.

You can catch The Prayer Link at 6:30 pm Eastern tonight on the CBN News Channel.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***