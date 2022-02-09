Another Hillsong Church Pastor Steps Down as Global Movement Endures More Upheaval

Head pastors Robby and Jen Lewis with Hillsong Church U.K. are stepping down after leading the Central London location for more than 12 years.

Pastor Tim Douglass made the announcement on Jan. 30 at the end of the worship service in London, indicating that Robby was "moving on."

"I just want to say thank you to every single one of you for the last 12 ½ years, everything that you have poured into me," said Robby to the congregation. "All the encouragement, the love, allowing me to be part of your life. A number of years ago, I said, 'I am who I am today because of all of you,' and I absolutely mean that. We're standing here because of you, because of all the encouragement, because of who you are that's rubbed off on us, and we couldn't be more grateful."

Douglass then revealed that Dan and Jo Watson would be the new pastors of Hillsong Central London. When asked how he felt about leading the church, Dan said it was an honor and a privilege.

"We are extremely, extremely excited, and we are extremely humbled to be able to be given this honor, and following you guys," he said to the Lewis's. "We are thankful for everything that you've done and the foundations that you've laid, and we're excited to carry on and build a church, to be able to serve you, serve with you, and reach the people of this city. Man, I'm expecting for what God is going to do in and through every single one of us."

A statement on the church's website points out that the Watson's are passionate about helping people grow closer into a relationship with Jesus.

"Dan and Jo have been part of Hillsong Church for ten years, during which time they have grown and developed a thriving youth and young adult ministry out of a genuine heart to see young people fulfill their God-given potential," Hillsong's website reads. "Dan and Jo love to see people encounter Jesus, step into relationship with Him, and see them grow in faith and maturity."

Meanwhile, the Hillsong movement has undergone a lot of turnover during the past two years, including new pastors for its NYC and NJ outposts after immorality among the previous pastors.

The Hillsong campus in Dallas was actually shut down last year amid more moral questions.

And Brian Houston, the co-founding pastor of Hillsong Church in Australia, announced this month that he will "step aside from all ministry responsibilities" until next year as he fights against legal charges of concealing his father's child sex offenses.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***