Ambassador Sam Brownback Kicks Off National Committee for Religious Freedom Virtual Event

Religious leaders are preparing for the official launch of a new organization to defend religious freedom.

The Religious Freedom Institute (RFI) is hosting the "National Committee for Religious Freedom" which aims to support political candidates who are for the free exercise of religion.

Candidates are at the local, state, and national levels, regardless of their political party affiliation.

Ambassador Sam Brownback and his advisory board colleagues are spearheading the committee. Brownback told CBN's Faith Nation that religious freedom is increasingly under attack in America today.

"From government dictates, from societal pressures and even just this weekend from violent attacks by antisemitic people coming into this country to attack open religious institutions that they didn't agree with," he explained.

The virtual event will take place at 12:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 18. The event will be live-streamed on RFI's website, YouTube, and Facebook pages.

