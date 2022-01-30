Christian Pastor, Father to 4 Young Children Dies From Injuries Inflicted by His Muslim Family

Sad news was reported in eastern Uganda after a Christian pastor succumbed to injuries he sustained at the hands of his Muslim relatives.

According to Christian Headlines, 35-year-old Bashir Sengendo died on Jan. 25 from severe wounds to his head, back, and hand.

Sengendo was a former mosque leader who had turned to Christ. He had returned home on Jan. 12 to visit his family in the Namutimba District for his first visit since leaving in 2016.

CBN News previously reported that his family had urged him to return home for six years. When he finally did, they attacked him. Police and neighbors heard Sengendo screaming and came to his rescue.

The pastor was badly wounded and taken to a local hospital where doctors assessed him for blood loss and deemed him critically ill.

"The family needs a lot of financial, moral, and psychological support," said one area pastor.

Sengendo converted to Christianity in May 2016. He spent six months attending a Bible college, then became a pastor. He leaves behind four children ages 10, 8, 5, and 2 years old.

Muslims make up only 14 percent of Uganda's population with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country. Christians make up 82 percent.

World Watch Monitor, a persecution watchdog, notes on their website, "A home-grown Islamist rebel movement has taken root in neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has emboldened Ugandan radicals to increase pressure on Christians."

